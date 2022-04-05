ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers for overcharging

Islamabad:The special teams headed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration magistrates on Monday imposed fines over Rs20,000 on 20 shopkeepers for overcharging customers.

The shopkeepers of various markets were fined during surprise raids conducted by magistrates, a spokesman for ICT administration said. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the ICT administration was ensuring strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets during Ramazan to clamp down on profiteering.

He said stern action was taken against profiteers in the city, heavy fines were imposed on the offenders on the spot for overcharging. He said daily price-checking would continue unabated in the holy month.

As per details, magistrate Model Town (Humak) made 13 inspections and imposed fine of Rs5,000 to shopkeepers on price hike. Similarly, magistrate sub-division sector I-9 imposed fine Rs15,000 for overcharging the customers.

Magistrate ICT made 25 inspections and imposed Rs2,000 fine. Likewise, other magistrates inspected the prices of essential commodities and issued fine and warned as per law. Assistant Commissioner, (Industrial Area) inspected shops and stalls in the jurisdiction for adherence to notified rates, display of price lists. All those in violations were fined. Assistant Commissioner, (Saddar) inspected the prices of essential commodities in E-11 and surroundings. The violators have been warned and fined.