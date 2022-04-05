PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Azam Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled, “Transformation of Arabidopsis CER3 Gene to Study its Role Against Various Stresses in Cotton”, Muhammad Tahir Rashid in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis, “Pakistan’s Strategic Realignment with USA and China (2001-2018)’ and Muhammad Asif in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis “Comparative Analysis Between Nigeria and Pakistan: Religious Extremism as Case Study”.
Hina Rashid received PhD degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis “Dynamics of Women Empowerment and Political Decision Making in Punjab Assembly: An Analysis of the Role of Women Legislators (2008-2018)” and Waseem Din in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis “Conflict Zone: Military Intervention
Strategy of Competing Powers Protecting their Strategic Interests (A Case of Syrian War Theatre)”.
