Buzdar given farewell

LAHORE:A farewell function was held here at CM office in honour of former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to acknowledge his services on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Usman Buzdar averred that he always did licit work and made decisions with consultations to ensure merit. “I am answerable to Allah Almighty, as well as to the people”, he added and asserted that nobody was ever approached me to do anything wrong. My conscience was satisfied as anyone's self-esteem was not hurt and all the people were respectfully treated, he further said.

Buzdar mentioned that no one was subjected to any sort of political vengeance during my time. “I do not believe in personal projection nor I did so, I silently performed my duties. A mistake could occur on my end, as I am a human being”, said Buzdar.

Buzdar remarked and noted that he never hesitated to make difficult decisions. “I have tendered resignation in the larger public interest and extended full support to the decision made by the prime minister. I am also thankful to the government machinery for extending support to fulfil the mission of public service,” he said Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that Usman Buzdar always guided him to perform his duties in the best possible manner. “My experience of working with him was very pleasant as Buzdar gave freedom to work and gave priority to merit. He guided and extended full support”, Chief Secretary added.

IG Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Usman Buzdar taught them how to go through difficult times with patience. Principal Secretary said that Buzdar always stepped forward and guided in difficult times as he has a commendable passion to tolerate the difference of opinion. ACS, ACS (Home), ACS (South Punjab), Addl IGs, DIGs, secretaries and senior officials attended the function.