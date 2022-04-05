PTI workers to stand with Imran: Yasmin

LAHORE:Prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that committed PTI workers would stand with Imran Khan until their last breath.

In a statement issued here, she said that only a leader of Imran Khan’s stature could steer Pakistan out of the challenges the country faced today. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Imran Khan gave strong message of Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity to the world,” adding, “We are with Imran Khan until our last breath.” She questioned that why was opposition so scared of elections, adding that the journey of progress would continue after Imran Khan’s victory in elections.“Imran Khan is the symbol of real change in Pakistan,” she concluded.

corona cases: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 21 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here, he said that 19 positive cases were reported in Lahore, adding that that total cases were recorded 505,198 while recoveries 490,283.