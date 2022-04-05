Healthcare dept launches system for better service

LAHORE:In compliance with directions of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman in an own-motion notice about shortage of staff in a local hospital, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has introduced a coordinated automation system in SHC&ME Department and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) for improving efficiency and service delivery.

A nine-member committee was constituted under secretary SHC&ME Department with P&SH Department secretary as its co-chairperson to introduce a coordinated automation system in both the departments.

A report submitted to the ombudsman office by the SHC&ME Department has intimated the detail of departmental reforms including a province-wide dengue activity tracking system, a Covid-19 dashboard to remain updated about the latest situation of the corona disease, an organised civil registration system to record/update information about birth and death daily, district health information system for collecting, processing, analysing data and providing informative feedback to primary, secondary and tertiary level healthcare facilities. This provides baseline data for district planning, implementation, and monitoring of major indicators of disease patterns, preventive services, and physical resources daily, the report added.

The report noted that the development of an online human resource management information system has helped to digitally store updated data of all the staff under the administrative control of the SHC&ME department in the form of individual profiles. The report said that a comprehensive financial assistance portal system was also being designed and would be made online shortly to analyse, process, and finalise the cases of financial assistancefor needy patients. While giving the details of upcoming projects for better coordination between primary & secondary healthcare and SHC&ME departments, the report admitted that a hospital-wise dashboard would inculcate all the information about medical professionals working in the particular institute besides information related to ongoing procurement.