Cooking oil not available in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:The Punjab government has failed to ensure availability of ghee/cooking oil in Ramazan bazaars despite the industry had offered to supply ghee/cooking oil Rs10 lower than the retail price in these bazaars.

An industry official said they already committed with the government to supply ghee/cooking oil lower than the market retail price. Now it was the government’s duty to make necessary arrangements and develop coordination and liaison with the manufacturers.

The industry official claimed that in some bazaars the commodity was available and in remaining bazaars it will be available in next couple of days. Contrary to industry official claims, ghee/cooking oil was not available in special Ramazan bazaars of the City. During a survey, it was found that ghee/cooking oil stalls were not established yet. The industry department has not releases any details of the sale of ghee/cooking oil in Ramazan Bazaar Monitoring Report issued by the Punjab Industry Department here on Monday. The industry department officials also confirmed that ghee/cooking oil was not sold there. Meanwhile, ghee industry insiders said usually manufacturers asked their dealers to establish stalls in the Ramazan bazaars while the price margin will be passed on to them. However, the dealers give wrong repot to the manufactures and claim margins for higher quantity sold compared to the actual quantity supplied to these bazaars.

According to Ramazan Bazaar Monitoring Report issued by the Punjab Industry Department, the Punjab government so far has released 11,172 metric tons of wheat to flour mills for the supply of cheap flour in 317 Ramazan bazaars across the province. The report stated that 1461,359 bags of 10-kg flour have been provided so far. Out of which 1047,134 bags have been sold at the rate of Rs450 per bag. On April, 3,278,589 bags were provided in Ramazan bazaars out of which 259,597 bags were sold. Similarly, 2,348,860-kg sugar has been collected from sugar mills so far, out of which 845,628-kg sugar has been sold. Furthermore, so far 116,471 kg of chicken meat and 6,868 dozen eggs have been sold. Onions, potatoes, tomatoes and other 13 essential items were sold at the agricultural fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars.

During Ramazan, 1,279 price control magistrates are performing their duties for monitoring the supply and demand, prices list implementation and quality of essential commodities. These magistrates conducted 3,393 inspections on April 3 while 619 overcharging, hoarding and other violations were reported on which 29 cases were registered and 30 people were arrested.

A fine of Rs135,900 was imposed for the violations. The highest fine Rs384,000 was imposed for violations in Rawalpindi district. Further, 231 inspections were carried out to check the scales and nine violations were found against which action was taken. Similarly, 75 raids were conducted against hoarding.