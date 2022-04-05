Family from Nowshera village seeks financial help

PESHAWAR: A woman head of a family hailing from Kheshgi village in Nowshera has asked the government and philanthropists to extend financial assistance to her to enable her to look after her two disabled sisters and a bedridden brother.

Zahida, 51, and her two unmarried sisters have yet to come to terms with the death of their brother who recently died from cancer. He was the only breadwinner of the family after the death of their father.Zahida has to look after her two disabled sisters and a bedridden brother.

The woman with grey streaks in her hair and a wrinkled face lives in Kheshgi Payan Union Council in the Nowshera district.

Her father Malang Kaka would sell timber in Mardan. He died 16 years ago.

After her father’s death, her elder brother worked to make ends meet, but he too died from cancer at the age of 40 in 2010. He is survived by five children from two wives.

The family then lost another young member Sajjad, who also died from cancer a year ago. Sajjad ran a small shop in the village selling firewood. He is also survived by a widow and four children.

With the death of Sajjad, the family has no source of income as they had spent a lot of money on his treatment besides taking care of three disabled members of the family.

Zahida, the older member of the family, is now responsible for looking after the 17-member family with three disabled members – her two sisters and a brother, nine orphan children of her brothers, three widows and two unmarried sisters at home.

Zahida told this scribe that her one sister had married in the life of her father while her elder brother had two wives.

“Now we don’t have an able-bodied male member in our family to earn for us. My father and two brothers have died,” she added.

She added that her brother Iqbal Shah, 41, and two sisters Shagufta, 39, and Azimat, 35, were disabled since childhood.

The five orphan children of her elder brother Wisal, three from his first wife and two from his second wife, are also living at the ten-marla house while four orphan children of Sajjad are also part of the family.

Since the poor family have no source of income, their relatives, neighbours and fellow villagers are helping them financially.

However, Zahida said that she was worried about the schooling of her nephews and nieces and her disabled brother and sisters.

“I and my sisters are providing every kind of service to our disabled siblings, who have been bed-ridden since birth,” she said.

The poor family living in Kheshgi Payan village appealed to the government, well-off people, philanthropists and charity organizations to extend financial help to them for the schooling of the orphans and other needs of the disabled persons.

Those wishing to help could approach the family at cell phone 0300 316 1461.