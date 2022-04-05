Sasta Bazaars set up in Lower Kohistan, Torghar

MANSEHRA: District administrations of Lower Kohistan and Torghar have inaugurated Sasta Bazaars in the holy month of Ramazan.

Lower Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad inaugurated the bazaar in Pattan, the district headquarters, where essential items are sold on the subsidised prices. He visited the stalls of different items and inquired about the prices. He said the administration provided sugar, ghee, pulses, flour wheat and other essential commodities at the cut prices.

“We have also established a control room where people can lodge complaints about the shortage of essential commodities and price hike,” he said. In Torghar, Assistant District Food Controller Shamsur Qamar visited a Sasta Bazaar established in the district headquarters in Judbah. “Since we established this bazaar, the prices of essential commodities have also plunged in the local markets as customers overwhelmingly shop here now,” he said.