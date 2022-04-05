Man shot dead over property dispute

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was shot dead and his mother sustained injuries in firing at Azerkhel village on Monday, official sources said.

Lodging a preliminary report with the police, Pasham Jana Bibi said she was at home when she heard gunshots outside.

The woman said that she saw Saeed and his father Daud firing at her son, Kamran, adding, that Daud attacked her with an axe as she ran towards her son lying on the ground.

Her son died on the spot and the accused fled the scene. The police registered the case and handed over the body to relatives.