Councillors joining PMLN, says MPA

MANSEHRA: A leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Monday claimed that over 100 chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils, who were recently elected, had announced joining his party.
“More and more councillors-elect, who secured the top positions in the respective village and neighbourhood councils and were elected as chairmen, are joining the PML-N,” former MPA Sardar Zahoor told reporters here. He said that chairmen-elect in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils were joining the party.
Meanwhile, PML-N Mansehra tehsil chairman-elect, Sheikh Shafi said that he would constitute a committee on the recommendations of which the funds would be earmarked for the development of the tehsil. Talking to reporters, he said Mansehra was the district headquarters but it was still facing a shortage of space in the existing graveyards and water scarcity issue. He said that he would spare no effort to serve the people.
