5 POs, 4 drug pushers arrested

MARDAN: Five proclaimed offenders along with three abettors and four drug traffickers were arrested in the district on Monday.
An official said that during search and strike operations, the police also arrested another 20 suspects for further investigations. The raids were conducted in Par Hoti, Shahbaz Garhi, Jabar, Lundkhwar, city, Sheikh Maltoon and Saroshah areas. Besides the arrests, the cops recovered 19 pistols, two rifles, one shotgun and one Kalashnikov along with bullets. In addition, more than 5kg charas was also recovered while 16 persons were booked under tenants law.
