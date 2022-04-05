Leader says LG elections increased JUIF vote bank

PESHAWAR: Provincial leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) have said that their party has been demanding fresh general elections since 2018 but Prime Minister Imran Khan took “extra-constitutional” steps and landed his own party members, including speaker and deputy speaker into great trouble.

Addressing a ceremony to felicitate the party’s successful candidates in the recently held second round of Local Government (LG) elections, the party provincial chapter president Maulana Ataur Rehman alleged that the federal and KP government made excessive use of government resources and released billions of rupees development funds to secure victory in the second phase of LG elections.

But despite all the foul means adopted by the rulers, JUIF massively increased its vote bank in the second round of elections, he added.

The JUIF leader said the prime minister paid numerous visits to all the districts where the LG elections were held. The chief minister and other ministers remained in those districts during the entire election campaign, he said.

Maulana Ataur Rehman said that they were ready for the next general elections and would win a record number of seats.

He flayed the prime minister and his other party leaders for resorting to what he believed were unconstitutional measures to thwart the no-confidence motion and subsequently dissolving the National Assembly.

The JUIF leader said the matter was in the court and hopefully the apex court would undo all the extra-constitutional decisions of the government.

He said that they would go into the next general elections in a legal and constitutional manner.