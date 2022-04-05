Rich tributes paid to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Rawalpindi : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is not a personality but a name of thought and ideology. Thought and ideology do not die, they live. Mian Khurram Rasool, advisor to the former prime minister of Pakistan expressing these views on the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He paid rich tributes to him and said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was remembered for his great and unforgettable deeds. Today, everyone around him is paying homage to him, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Mian Khurram Rasool said Bhutto was the matchless leader and till date the constitution of 1973 was the best democratic success. He was a great hero of the Islamic world. They were martyred by judicial killing. But to this day no power in the world has been able to remove their love from our hearts. We renew our commitment even today on the occasion of his death anniversary. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto for the fulfillment of his unfinished mission.

Mian Khurram Rasool demanded from the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the pending reference regarding the unjust judicial assassination of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto be heard immediately and justice be done to his soul.