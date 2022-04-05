Funeral prayer for martyred cop offered

Islamabad : The funeral prayer of martyred traffic officer Abdul Mannan was offered at police lines headquarters here on Monday.

A large number of police officers including IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younus attended the funeral prayer. The traffic officer was martyred in road accident at expressway during duty.

The IGP also laid a floral wreath on martyr’s body. The martyred had left a widow and five daughters in mourning. Shaheed traffic officer joined the force in 1996 as a constable. The body of martyred cop was taken to his native village Mansehra with police protocol.