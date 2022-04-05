Funeral prayer for martyred cop offered

Islamabad : The funeral prayer of martyred traffic officer Abdul Mannan was offered at police lines headquarters here on Monday.
A large number of police officers including IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younus attended the funeral prayer. The traffic officer was martyred in road accident at expressway during duty.
The IGP also laid a floral wreath on martyr’s body. The martyred had left a widow and five daughters in mourning. Shaheed traffic officer joined the force in 1996 as a constable. The body of martyred cop was taken to his native village Mansehra with police protocol.
Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police has been continuing a crackdown on the violators so as to ensure safety of life...
Rawalpindi : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is not a personality but a name of thought and ideology. Thought and ideology do not...
Islamabad : After months of anticipation and musical talents pouring in from all over Pakistan, three music geniuses...
Islamabad : Around 2,000 security personnel and volunteers will perform security duties during the holy month of...
Islamabad : House rents in the twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have increased by more than 20 per cent during...
Islamabad : Celebrating the launch of its ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in South Asia, the British Council has...
Comments