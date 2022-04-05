Poor quality items being sold at Sasta Bazaars

Rawalpindi: Poor quality eatable items are being sold at ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ established in different localities in the city. Sugar was neither available in ‘Sasta Bazaars’ nor in Utility Stores here on Monday.

The ‘Sasta Bazaars’ that have been set up in some localities of the city to facilitate citizens are selling substandard fruits, vegetables and other items at higher rates but the concerned authorities have left the public in a lurch.

Meanwhile essential items like sugar, ‘ghee’, gram flour (basin) and fruits were not available in all bazaars. Only banana and apple were available in the bazaars but of poor quality.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq is visiting all bazaars to monitoring hoarders and profiteers. But, he could not do anything to control skyrocketing prices. The DC also visited some bazaars at Shamsabad and Committee Chowk on Monday and directed concerned staff to provide each and everything to public at controlled rates.

The local administration is trying to befool the poor and selling unhygienic fruit and vegetables at all ‘Sasta Bazaars’. There were only two or three fruits in which banana, apple and ‘Sharboos’ available here in ‘Sasta Bazaars’.

In open market, one kilogram of low-quality apples are being sold at Rs250, low-quality banana at Rs200, low quality dates at Rs250 and 1-kilogram melons at Rs150. One kilogram, guava is selling at Rs150 and one kilogram strawberry is selling at Rs300.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belong to all walks of life have strongly protested against the government wrong policies.