Army whip Banaras United in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup

KARACHI: Army whipped Banaras United 7-0 as the second Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Floodlights Football tournament kicked off here at the Naya Nazimabad Football Ground on Sunday night.

Striker Farman Ali made a hat-trick while Muhammad Afzal landed two and Akbar Khan and Mateen Ahmed scored one goal each.

Karachi United, Khan Brothers DFA Thatta and Shahid Memorial have been placed in Group A. Group B carries Lyari Fighters, Gharib Shah Union and Madhu Mohammadan. Group C consists of Army, Abdul FC and Banaras United. Burma Afridi, National Shaheen and Babul Sports FC have been clubbed in Group D.

One team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. There will be one match everyday in the 15-match event.