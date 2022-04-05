Noor Zaman achieves career best ranking

KARACHI: Noor Zaman has become the country’s top junior squash player by achieving career best international ranking.

Legendary player Qamar Zaman’s grandson Noor jumped to 103 position from previous 150th this month as per international rankings released by Professional Squash Association.

Noor’s leap forwarding to achieve career best ranking was due to his superb show the $12,000 DHA Open in Islamabad last month, where he reached the finals.

He has now entered to play QSF-2 and Dynam Cup. He will also represent Pakistan in the World Juniors this year.

Meanwhile, other players from the country also improved their rankings as Tayyab Aslam has once again joined top-50 club by achieving 49th ranking position.

Similarly, Asim Khan moved to 58th position from his previous 60th spot while Ahsan Ayaz jumped to 126 from 140.

However, Nasir Iqbal and Israr Ahmed lost few ranking positions.