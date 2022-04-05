Pakistan, Netherlands boards agree to hold postponed ODI series

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will visit the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series which was postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 two years ago.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Netherlands Cricket Board have agreed on the tour, but the dates are yet to be announced.

On the other hand, sources said that the Pakistan cricket team is to play a series against Sri Lanka, comprising two Tests and three ODIs in July and August.

Pakistan will also participate in the Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27.

A PCB official said that talks are underway between with Afghanistan for three ODI matches which were postponed due to Afghanistan's logistics problems.