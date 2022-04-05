Alcaraz closes on ATP top 10 after Miami triumph

PARIS: Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of the ATP top 10 on Monday after winning the biggest title of his career so far at the Miami Open.
The 18-year-old gained five places in the latest rankings to climb to 11th spot, just behind Britain’s Cameron Norrie.
Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in the Miami final on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic retained the top ranking despite being unable to play in the United States last week.
The Serbian star only holds a slender advantage over Daniil Medvedev, although the Russian is now set for one to two months out of action due to a hernia.
LONDON: Trevor Bayliss has been appointed as interim men’s head coach of the London Spirit in English cricket´s the...
MIAMI: Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever Miami Open champion on Sunday after the 18-year-old Spaniard defeated...
KARACHI: Army whipped Banaras United 7-0 as the second Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Floodlights Football tournament...
AUGUSTA, United States: Tiger Woods and the possibility of him making an incredible comeback heightened excitement at...
CHRISTCHURCH: Australia’s women’s cricketers can lay justifiable claim to being the greatest sports team on the...
KARACHI: Noor Zaman has become the country’s top junior squash player by achieving career best international...
Comments