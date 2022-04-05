Kupcho seals first LPGA major with Chevron Championship win

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles, April 4, 2022 (AFP) -Jennifer Kupcho held her nerve to clinch the first LPGA Tour victory of her career on Sunday, winning the Chevron Championship after firing a closing two-over-par 74 in the California desert.

The 24-year-old from Colorado — who led by six shots after a blistering eight-under-par 64 in Saturday’s third round — shrugged off a wobble on the back nine to complete a deserved victory in the opening major of the season.

Kupcho finished on 14 under par for the tournament, two shots clear of Jessica Korda, who carded a closing 69 for a 12-under-par aggregate of 276.

Slovenian teenager Pia Babnik, just 18, finished third after a closing six-under-par 66 to finish on 11 under.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, France’s Celine Boutier, US star Lexi Thompson and 2021 champion Patty Tavatanakit were tied for fourth on 10 under.