ODI series win result of team work: Saqlain

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said that there were positives in the ODI series against Australia and that his boys would try to learn from the results.

“Many positive things emerged for us from this series and we will look to carry them with us,” he said while talking to media during a virtual press conference here on Monday.

The head coach said that the team took the challenge and made a remarkable comeback in the series. “Pakistan performed very well in the ODI series and the way the side made the comeback was amazing,” he said.

“We chased down a record total in the second ODI and I think that is because the players took the challenge and stood up for the team,” he added.

Saqlain said that Pakistan’s success was an outcome of teamwork. “This triumph was the result of excellent teamwork. I feel extremely happy to be the head coach of this Pakistan unit,” he said.

He said that he would discuss the fitness of leg spinner Shadab Khan with the team management. “I will hold a meeting with the support staff,” he added. “After the meeting, we will be in a position to say anything about Shadab,” he added.