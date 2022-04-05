POA, ministry mend fences as Fehmida leaves office

ISLAMABAD: It seems that the ice is breaking between the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) just hours after Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza left the office possibly for good.

For the first time during the last three years, IPC ministry officials listened to the POA’s serious grievances on the measures taken by the government during the controversial regime of Dr Fehmida.

The 14th South Asian Games Organising Committee (GOC) meeting at the IPC offices was held in sharp contrast to what had been seen during the last three years. The IPC officials listened to POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood with respect he deserved and promised to rectify things that had gone wrong over these years.

Khalid expressed his concerns over the formation of the Organising Committee declaring that such an important formation cannot be finalised without the coordination of the National Olympic Committee (POA). According to the SA Council Constitution, the formation of the Organising Committee is a sole prerogative of the National Olympic Committee.

The other matter of serious concern was the formation of 14th SA Games Secretariat which according to the POA representative could not be run by laymen.

“We have pointed out what has gone wrong all these years that has resulted in a breach of trust between the stakeholders. Trust and coordination between the leading sports stakeholders is a must for the effective management of the system. During the meeting I have stressed the need of improving relations in a post-Fehmida’s tenure. I am really satisfied to share it with you that all my concerns were listened carefully by the leading IPC officials and promised to start afresh when it comes to organizing the Games in a most effective way,” the POA secretary said.

He said that his major concern was the formation of the Organising Committee as well as the formation of Games Secretariat.

“Working at the Games Secretariat is a professional job. You need people with experience for each and every position in the Secretariat. Sadly, that has not been kept in mind while finalizing the formation of the Secretariat. I am glad that my concerns were listened to and the IPC officials promised to rectify these in coordination with the POA.”

Khalid added that Pakistan is far behind when it comes to timely preparations of the 14th SA Games. “We are far behind in Games preparations. We have been communicated by the member countries about their concerns. So, we have to make necessary decisions at earliest to make sure things are well on the right path.”

When a Ministry official was approached, he said the meeting was cordial.

“We listened to POA’s concerns and promised to make necessary adjustments. We believe in proper coordination which is the right way forward. Hopefully things would improve further, ensuring the smooth preparations for the coming extravaganza.” The second meeting of the Oranising Committee is expected after Eid.