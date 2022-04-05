Aussie coach expects Finch to regain form

LAHORE: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday they expected captain Aaron Finch to regain form and his team to end the Pakistan tour on a positive note by winning their one-off T20 International on Tuesday (today).

Talking to reporters at a virtual conference, he said that players go through tough times. “Finch is lacking the form currently but I am working with Finch wherever he is having difficulty, and he is working for improvement,” he added.

McDonald said though Australia won the Test series, which is matter of great joy it was not easy to beat Pakistan at their backyard.

He further stated that the touring squad would take many pleasant memories from their historic tour to Pakistan after 24 years. “I felt very happy to come to Pakistan after a long time. Pakistan’s tour was amazing in all respects,” he said.

McDonald expressed his joy on the touring side’s triumph in the historic Test series against Pakistan and claimed it was not easy to beat the Greenshirts at their home. “I am very happy about the win against Pakistan in the historic Test series.