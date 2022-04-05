JS Bank, AdalFi sign agreement

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, has entered into an agreement with AdalFi, a digital lending fintech, with an aim to provide real-time order financing to small and medium-sized (SME) merchants nationwide.

The agreement was signed between Atif Saleem, group head retail banking - JS Bank, and Salman Akhtar, CEO of AdalFi, along with senior management from both sides.

On the occasion, Atif Saleem said, “It’s a pleasure to have AdalFi on board with us. This new relationship is based on a joint commitment to ensure that the lending opportunities are widely available for SME merchants and retailers in the country.”

The partnership would provide retailers and SME merchants with diversified lending options and a smooth banking experience, he added.

Salman Akhtar said, “We are delighted to partner with JS Bank. Our digital lending platform provides AI-based credit scoring and real-time digital lending customer journeys. We are confident that JS Bank, with its focus on SME lending, will significantly improve access to credit across the country.”

With the collaboration, JS Bank intends to expand its digital lending services for retailers in collaboration with distributors and principals.

The expansion of credit into the SME sector would be a significant step in providing digital financial services across the country.