NSS launches branch for women

ISLAMABAD: National Savings on Monday announced opening of first women national savings center in Abpara Islamabad to increase women financial inclusion.

The Savings’ director general (DG) Hamid Raza Khalid inaugurated the center, terming it a token of gratitude to women in the country in general and women customers of the organisation.

Khalid said women customers accounted for around 50 percent of National Saving’s clientele. He further informed that they aimed to open more such exclusive National Saving’s Clientele (NSC) in other cities in near future.

The DG was of the opinion that women made more than half of country’s population, but their share in commercial banking accounts was less than 10 percent. He emphasised market appetite to introduce specialised National Savings scheme for women in near future.

He also mentioned recent launch of ATM cards to NSS customers which, he said, had crossed 100000 subscriptions and up-gradation of Savings Account to IBAN standards. He informed that launch of RAAST, mobile application, and Shariah products were in final stages.

The women center ceremony was attended by senior management of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), lady officers of National Savings, and also members of civil society.