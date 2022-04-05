Engro, Agha Steel ink RE pact

KARACHI: Engro Energy Limited and Agha Steel Industries signed a term sheet to provide renewable energy (RE) to Agha Steel from its renewable energy park, a statement said on Monday.
Engro energy is establishing the park at Jhimpir, District Thatta in Sindh. According to the company, it would be a first of its kind hybrid wind and solar PV park that will provide up to 400MW of electricity by early 2024 in first phase.
Speaking on the occasion, official from Agha Steel said the partnership would help them contributing to a low-carbon and renewable energy-reliant economy in coming years. They informed that the company had decided to bring down its production cost by utilizing RE for its products.
Ahsan Zafar, CEO of Engro Energy, said creation of the RE park was in line with country’s vision to deploy a green energy mix. He stated that purpose of the park was to open up energy market and help spur economic growth through increased industrialization and export-lead growth in the country.
