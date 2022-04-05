Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Monday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs85 to Rs112,483.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,926 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
