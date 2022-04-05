The bane of tax extortion

LAHORE: Our tax administration is heavily dependent on penalising, and in the process, criminalising those who have the misfortune of becoming a part of the tax system.

Even after 75 years of independence, businesses are still being supervised under the spirit of the administration of Company Bahadur. Stern penalties are imposed for any actual or perceived deviation from tricky laws as interpreted by the tax administrators.

This creates a negative culture, discourages expansion of the organised sector, and creates barriers to uncovering the true potential of industry as a contributor to the national economy.

A good example is Section 108B (Transactions under dealership agreements) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The law states that if a person supplies products listed in the Third Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990 or any other products as prescribed by the Board, under a dealership arrangement with the dealers who are not registered under Sales Tax Act, 1990 and are not appearing in the active taxpayers’ list under this Ordinance, an amount equal to seventy-five percent of the dealer’s margin shall be added to the income of the person making such supplies. For the purposes of operation of this section, ten percent of the sale price of the manufacturer shall be treated as dealers’ margin.

It means that if a person or an entity is a registered taxpayer and supplies goods to non-registered dealers, an amount equal to 75 percent of the dealer’s margin will be added to his income, which in turn will increase incidence of tax on the one already paying his share of taxes. Furthermore, an arbitrary amount of 10 percent is set by the law as the minimum margin of the dealer.

The Third Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990 gives a list of items which come under preview of this law. These include, among others, fruit and vegetable juices, ice-creams, shampoos, toothpastes, soaps, detergents, toilet papers, spices, fertilisers, cement, bottled water, household electronic goods, household gas appliances, foams, paints, lubricants, batteries, tyres and tubes, rickshaws, motorcycles, biscuits, and auto parts etc.

Items falling under Third Schedule are mostly produced by large and registered taxpayer companies representing the organised sector. In fact, these are some of the largest taxpayers of the country. Levying additional tax on compliant taxpayers is to squeeze out an extra pound of flesh. This essentially means that the government is unable to increase the tax net and has decided to extract any leftover juice from those who have already paid their fair share of taxes.

Looking at the fate of these companies, no one else will dare invest in the country. After all, businesses are not regulators. They cannot be expected to force unregistered dealers to get registered. Companies have no way to enforce government laws on dealers.

Instead of penalising the companies, the government should investigate the problem with an open mind. Why are the dealers reluctant to get registered? The reasons are evident, they see the fate of registered taxpayers and would do anything to remain out of the tax net. The spiral increases in the prices of all registered companies is partly to neutralise the impact of the extortion tax.