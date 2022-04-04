S Sudan rivals agree key military provision of peace pact

JUBA: In a major breakthrough, South Sudan’s rival leaders sealed an agreement Sunday on a key military provision of their faltering peace deal following mediation by neighbouring Sudan.
President Salva Kiir and his rival, Vice President Riek Machar, agreed on the creation of a unified armed forces command, one of several crucial unresolved issues holding up implementation of the 2018 deal to end the country’s bloody five-year civil war.
"Peace is about security and today we have (achieved) a milestone," said Martin Abucha, who signed the agreement on behalf of Machar’s opposition party the SPLM/A-IO. "This to inform everyone that we are for peace and let all of us work for peace," added Kiir’s security adviser Tut Gatluak.
KABUL: An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday killed one person and wounded at least 59...
JOS, Nigeria: At least seven people have been killed in the Nigerian state of Plateau where tit-for-tat violence...
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of protesters in tightly controlled Singapore staged a rare demonstration against the death...
BUDAPEST: Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban faced a tough challenge with a united opposition in an...
SEOUL: North Korea blasted the South Korean defence minister on Sunday for "reckless" remarks about Seoul’s ability...
VALLETTA, Malta: Pope Francis prayed on Sunday for an end to the “sacrilegious" war in Ukraine and for the world to...
Comments