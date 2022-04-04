Palestinian handed life term for Israeli murder

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli military court on Sunday sentenced a Palestinian to life imprisonment for beating to death with a rock a French-Israeli citizen in the occupied West Bank in 2020.
Esther Horgen, a 52-year-old mother of six, had gone out jogging and was found dead in a forest near the Tal Menashe settlement in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory. "Mohammed Cabha, who was charged following his confession and found guilty of the premeditated murder of Esther Horgen on December 20, 2020, was sentenced to life in prison," the Israeli military said in a statement.
KABUL: An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday killed one person and wounded at least 59...
JOS, Nigeria: At least seven people have been killed in the Nigerian state of Plateau where tit-for-tat violence...
JUBA: In a major breakthrough, South Sudan’s rival leaders sealed an agreement Sunday on a key military provision of...
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of protesters in tightly controlled Singapore staged a rare demonstration against the death...
BUDAPEST: Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban faced a tough challenge with a united opposition in an...
SEOUL: North Korea blasted the South Korean defence minister on Sunday for "reckless" remarks about Seoul’s ability...
