Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly trough was present over northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most central and southern parts of the country while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 37.2°C and minimum was 20.6°C.