Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I have read your column in the newspaper. You have always advised students regarding their career and future which is very helpful for them. I want to ask for my daughter who is going to graduate soon with majors in Psychology and New Media Studies. Do let me know what career/ work path would be better for her? (Zara Waseem- Islamabad)

Ans: A career path in the media industry seems visible for your daughter and the market has a demand for individuals with such expertise. She could look at topping up her bachelor’s with MSc in any niche area within the media which could be Digital Editing, Sound and Vision or Documentary. Her psychology background can help her to look at options which relate to programme coordinators and producers with programmes on the psychological aspects in daily life.

Q2: I have done BSc Electrical Engineering from NUST, Islamabad. Please let me know if I should go for MBA (Project Management) or MSc Electrical Engineering? (Aqib Munawar- Islamabad)

Ans: If your plans are to study in Pakistan then my advice for you is not to proceed for any further study till about a year or so. Try to find a job or internship to interact within your industry which will help you to make a decision. However, if you plan to study abroad you should look at doing MSc in Communication and Electrical Engineering to make your prospects slightly more diverse as compared to one single degree in Electrical Engineering.

Q3: I am doing BBA (Hons) from UCP with a CGPA of 3.5 and left with two more semesters. I am a bit confused about which major to opt for because I have good grades in Finance and Mathematics while Marketing is also fine. I need your guidance regarding which field to choose as a defined pathway and which course/ degree to do further in higher studies especially from abroad? (Zaeem Bashir- Lahore)

Ans: The track you are on is right, and according to you, if you are good in finance, mathematics and numbers, then this is the field which you should pursue. Do not be carried away by others’ advice but try to concentrate on maintaining a good GPA in your honors and then as planned if you do wish to go abroad, I will suggest UK for a one year’s Masters in Financial Risk Management. The combination of the two degrees will help you to increase your career opportunities in Pakistan and abroad.

Q4: I am a student of final year of Software Development in COMSATS (Sahiwal Campus). Though I know software development has a wider career path, what should I do to create some specialty which makes me different from others and I could find a job more easily and quickly after my graduation.

Furthermore, if I do a Master’s what area of specialisation do you suggest? (Sarah Shahzad - Sahiwal)

Ans: I agree with you and would suggest that you get a good grip in Software Development for a year or two before proceeding for a specialism. When it comes to specialisation, I would suggest MSc in Cyber Crime or Cloud Computing. This would open up new career paths for both in the public sector and private sector especially on the financial side.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).