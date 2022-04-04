Smeda CEO quits in protest against ‘abrogation of Constitution’

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (Smeda) Sunday resigned in protest against ‘unconstitutional’ act of the government.

According to the resignation sent by Smeda CEO Hashim Raza to the minister of industries and production, who is also Chairman of the Board of Smeda Ministry of Industries, “Being a CEO of Smeda performing my duties as a ‘public servant’ under the Rules of Business 1973, I am writing this letter to tender my resignation, for your consideration, as per Section 20 (i) of the Smeda Ordinance 2002.”

“Being a ‘public servant’, I believe, it is my duty to comply with the Rules of Business 1973, which in turn, exist as per the provisions of the Constitution. As a ‘public servant’, I am deeply disturbed by recent events and ‘abrogation’ of the Constitution by the custodian of the highest legislative body of the country. I hold the opinion that ‘abrogation’ of the Constitution is detrimental to the future of the administrative and state structures and thus for the future of Pakistan.

I would also like to take this opportunity to urge upon my fellow Public and Civil Servants to uphold the responsibility to abide by the law – a duty that, in turn, mandates us to uphold the Constitution under which the laws and rules are formulated”, he stated.

Talking to The News, Hashim confirmed his resignation. He said he used his right of tendering resignation against ‘unconstitutional’ act of the government. Hashim was appointed as CEO by the PTI government after a hiring process.