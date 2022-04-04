Constitution being violated every day, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the 320 politicians sitting in Parliament only realised a violation of the constitution when their government or their vested political interests came under threat.
“They have nothing to do with 220 million people. This is not the first time that the Constitution of Pakistan has been violated. The Constitution of Pakistan is being violated here every day,” he said while presiding over an emergency meeting of the members of the party’s central executive committee at the Pakistan House.
Kamal said that the Constitution of Pakistan stated that no law in the country would be contrary to the Islamic rules but despite that, interest-based economic system continued in the country. He added that neither the ruling party cared about Pakistan nor the opposition. The present system can no longer function, he remarked.
