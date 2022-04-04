Four killed in traffic accidents

Four people were killed and as many others injured in various road accidents in the city on Sunday. A 45-year-old man, Rafiq, son of Ayub, lost his life after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

Similarly, a young man identified as Naveed, 22, son of Amin, was killed and his brother Rehman, 9, was wounded after a speedy dumper truck hit their motorcycle near the Toll Plaza on the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Site Superhighway police station.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police impounded the truckl; however, the driver escaped following the accident. A case has been registered. Separately, another motorcyclist identified as Javed, 40, lost his life after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in the SITE area. The body was taken to Abbasu Shaheed Hospital.

In another road incident, a 20-year-old youth, Zareen, son of Rehan, was killed in the Liaquatabad locality. His body was taken to Abbasi Sheheed Hospital. Meanwhile, three young men were injured in a traffic accident in Manghopir. Police said that the youths were going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them.