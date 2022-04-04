Sachal police accused of injuring two youths in fake encounter

A large number of relatives of two young men allegedly detained by the Sachal police staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

The family members claimed that the young suspects in detention were not criminals but scrap dealers who were unjustly detained by the Sachal police. The suspects were identified as Kashif and Usman.

The protest was led by Faisal Kharal, the chairman of the Siraiki Awami Ittehad Foundation. The protesters demanded legal action against the police officials involved in injuring the two scrap dealers in a fake encounter over refusal to pay bribes.

Kharal claimed that the Sacchal police had on March 27 conducted a raid and arrested both the scrap dealers from near the Baqai University and after injuring them in a fake encounter, they nominated them in fake cases in the Sachal and Steel Town areas.

The protesters demanded that the higher authorities take action against the police officials involved in fake encounter.

Kite string injures man

A man was injured after a kite string slit his throat in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi on Sunday.

The Super Market police said the incident took place when the victim was passing through the Liaquatabad area. After the string fell on him, he was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 24-year-old Hamza, son of Saifullah.

Quoting doctors, the police said the victim’s condition was out of danger. Further investigations are under way.

Suicide in Malir

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Malir area of Karachi on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house in the Khokhrapar area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the building and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased man was later identified as 55-year-old Ahmed Ismail. Quoting his family, the police said he hanged himself from a ceiling fan over family disputes. Further investigations are under way.