Man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

A District West additional district and sessions court has sentenced one accused to life imprisonment while acquitted three co-accused in a murder case. Saad, alias Baba, along with three co-accused Ibadur Rehman, Mohammad Kashif and Shuja Maroof was prosecuted for killing Ali Afzal within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Ali Afsar Tanoli, had lodged an FIR stating that his son Afzal was killed by the accused over an enmity on April 25, 2018. In a recent hearing, a counsel for the defence submitted that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case by the police at the behest of the complainant and the prosecution failed to prove any independent witness to prove the guilt of the accused.

The counsel submitted that the deceased was himself a criminal and the complainant had disowned him. They said the deceased man’s wife was well aware about the incident but she was not a witness in the case.

Deputy District Prosecutor General Arif Sitai submitted that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused wherein all independent witnesses had identified the accused with specific roles, due to which they may be convicted for the brutal murder of the deceased.

The judge, Zeeshan Akhtar Khan, after hearing the arguments and examination of the evidence of the case observed that it had come on record that both the deceased and accused Saad had criminal record and on the day of the killing, a dispute arose between them regarding the share of articles that were snatched during a robbery bid, but both the prosecution and defence avoided to highlight such crucial fact.

The court observed that the prosecution case had been proved to the extent of Saad who had killed the deceased. The court handed down life imprisonment to him with a direction to pay Rs100,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of deceased.

The court acquitted the other three co-accused from the charges as no evidence was available to incriminate them. The court ordered their release if they were not required in any other case.