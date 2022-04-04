DMC Korangi teachers to get promoted through time-scale mechanism

The labour wing of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the People’s Labour Union (PLU), has said that teachers associated with schools of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi had been awarded with the ‘time-scale’ mechanism for their promotions.

A statement issued by the PLU said this on Sunday. The statement read that the decision taken by the DMC Korangi’s Jawed-ur-Rehman Kalhoro had met a longstanding demand of the teachers of the local government schools in the area.

After the decision, teachers of the DMC’s schools would be paid salary for the month of March in accordance with the time-scale mechanism. The president of the PLU chapter in DMC Korangi, Adnan Habib Siddiqui, and Secretary Muhammad Aamir chaired a meeting of the office-bearers of the union associated with all the four zones of the district.

The meeting expressed gratitude to the DMC for taking the decision keeping in view the best interests of the schoolteachers in the area. The PLU leaders said on the occasion that the Pakistan Peoples Party fully believed in effectively resolving all the genuine issues of the teachers and workers. They said the problems of the workers were being resolved as per the vision of the late Benazir Bhutto and in accordance with directions of her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PLU leader Adnan Habib Siddiqui said that earlier efforts had been made to ensure timely disbursal of the unpaid dues of the retiring employees of the DMC. He maintained that other issues of the DMC’s labourers would be resolved in the same manner.

He also met the DMC Korangi administrator for thanking him for his decision to allow the time-scale mechanism for the promotions of schoolteachers. He also informed the administrator about other issues of the workers of the DMC, including the delay in the payment of dues to them. He hoped that these dues would be paid before the upcoming Eidul Fitr.

The PLU leader urged the administrator that the Sindh Bank should be approached to install ATMs in areas of Shah Faisal, Malir, Model Colony, Korangi and Landhi zones of the district so that the workers of the DMC could draw their salaries without any hassle.

It is worth mentioning here that the time-scale mechanism allows automatic promotion of the government school and college teachers to the next grade after completing the service for a fixed period as defined in their promotion criteria.