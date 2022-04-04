Varsity students urged to donate blood during Ramazan

Although voluntary blood donation has increased significantly in Pakistan during the last one-and-a-half decade, blood banks still face an extreme shortage of blood during the holy month of Ramazan, hematologists said on Sunday as they urged adult students and people from high socio-economic groups to donate blood especially for those sick children who needed regular blood transfusions.

“Due to constant awareness campaigns launched over the years, percentage of voluntary blood donations has increased in Pakistan but patients still face shortage of blood in the month of Ramazan. Many people hesitate in donating blood during fasting or even after breaking their fast although there is no harm in donating blood after breaking the fast,” Dr Zeeshan Hussain, a senior hematologist, said talking to The News.

Pakistan annually requires 2.5 to 3 million blood bags for patients of various diseases, experts say. They claim that around 1.8 million bags are annually required for the thalassaemia patients alone whose bodies do not make blood on their own due to genetic conditions.

Dr Hussain remarked that many healthy people though would become sick if they donated blood in Ramazan. He added that this was not true as a healthy adult male could easily donate a pint or even two pints (bags) of blood in the month of Ramazan after breaking fast.

“We are inviting people for blood donations especially in the month of Ramazan for last several years through mainstream and social media and by the grace of Almighty Allah, hundreds of people have now come to donate blood at the Omair Sana Thalassaemia Foundation,” the expert said.

Omair Sana Foundation General Secretary Dr Saqib Ansari, who is a renowned bone marrow transplant surgeon, said blood donation was a Sadqa, and when a person donated blood in the holy month, the reward by the Almighty Allah multiplied manifold.

“Muslims are in habit of donating money and goods in the month of Ramazan to please their Creator but I believe that if they donate blood as well, it would bear a great reward as well because blood donations save lives,” he said, adding that as blood could not be manufactured in labs, people should donate it regularly so that lives of sick and injured could be saved.

Dr Ansari maintained that the last 15 days of the holy month became very difficult for blood banks as each of them had hundreds of thalassaemia patients registered with them who desperately needed blood while blood donations are almost stopped after the 15th day of Ramazan.

“Around 150,000 bags are monthly required for children suffering from thalassaemia alone in Pakistan. These children require blood transfusions monthly or fortnightly. As voluntary blood donation is very rare in the country, parents of these children run after their relatives, friends and other people to get a bag of blood for their children,” Dr Ansari said.

Muhammad Akbar, senior blood technician and blood bank manager at the Omair Sana Foundation, said the best quality blood came from the public and private universities of the country where hardly 1 to 2 per cent of donors were found to be infected with viral Hepatitis or HIV while in low socio-economic groups, this ratio was between seven to eight per cent.

“So we urge educated people, especially students of varsities and colleges, to regularly donate blood. People from the corporate sector organisations and other educated class groups should also donate blood regularly,” he added.