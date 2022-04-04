No price list issued for fruits, vegetables as profiteers fined Rs0.8m

Prices of fruits and vegetables skyrocketed in Karachi on the first day of Ramazan on Sunday, while the Commissioner’s Office failed to release the official price list for them.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, then Sindh chief secretary, had warned profiteers and hoarders last month that they would face imprisonment of up to six months, along with other penal actions, if they overcharged people for essential commodities during the holy month.

On Sunday, when the Commissioner’s Office could not release its official price list, vendors started selling fruits at exorbitant rates without any hurdle. Low-quality bananas selling for Rs150 a dozen and high-quality ones for Rs180 until Saturday started being sold for over Rs300 on Sunday. Likewise, guavas selling for Rs200 a kilogramme also started being sold for over Rs300.

The Commissioner’s Office had notified the rates of rice, pulses, naan, samosas, pakoras and jalebi ahead of Ramazan during the last week of March. People making their way to grocery stores on Sunday hoping to take advantage of the affordable prices of commodities were largely disappointed.

Aslam Khan, who was shopping at a small store in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, found out that Kabuli Chana (white chickpea) were being sold at a very high rate. He lamented that it was difficult to find affordable commodities.

Ghazala Shams went out after the Zohr prayers to buy some fruits and was shocked to fond out that bananas were being sold for Rs320 a dozen. “Just yesterday I bought them for Rs180,” she said, lamenting that in just a day the prices had doubled but no government official was in sight.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had fixed the rates of essential food items after consulting with the relevant associations and other stakeholders. On Sunday he claimed that his deputy commissioners had taken action against profiteers and fined them over Rs800,000.

According to a press statement from the Commissioner’s Office, the DCs will enforce the prices of pulses, dates, dairy and bakery products, vegetables, spices and other essential commodities. The commissioner said that it must be ensured that all eatable products are available in the market at government rates.

The DCs, according to the press statement, took action against profiteers in their respective districts on Sunday. In District East 55 profiteers were fined, in District South 51, in District Malir 40, in District Korangi 21 and in District Central 17.

Price list

According to the details shared by the Commissioner’s Office on March 29, 180 grams of tandoori naan will cost Rs15, 120 grams of tandoori naan will cost Rs12 and Afghan tandoori naan will cost Rs10. The price of 90 grams of chapati has been fixed at Rs8.

The price of A-category keema samosa of 35 grams has been fixed at Rs22 and B-category at Rs18 a piece. The price of A-category aloo samosa of 60 grams has been fixed at Rs22 and B-category at Rs18 a piece.

A-category mixed pakoras will cost Rs360 a kilogram and B-category at Rs320. The price of A-category jalebis has been fixed at Rs320 a kilogram and B-category at Rs280.

The meeting of stakeholders was attended by the additional commissioner-II, deputy commissioners, price bureau officials, representatives of consumer associations Kokab Iqbal, Umar Ghauri and Shakeel Baig, Sweets & Bakers Association President Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen, Dilpasand Sweets & Bakers’ Asif Ahmed, United Bakery’s Maqsood Nasir, Rehmat-e-Shereen’s Gulzar Ahmed, and others.

In a separate meeting with wholesalers’ associations and retailers, the commissioner fixed the prices of rice and pulses. Retailers’ margin has been fixed at Rs5 a kilogram. Memon said the new prices have been fixed for a month to provide relief to people during Ramazan.

He said that 90 per cent of the pulses are imported, so the prices can be revised after a month in terms of the value of dollar. The meeting was attended by President of Grocery Market’s Khajoor Bazaar Mahmood Ali Khatri, Karachi Wholesalers Grocery Association Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim and others.