Vegetable, fruit prices surge to record high in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The prices of vegetable and fruit have surged to a record high in the recent weeks with the advent of Ramazan as tomato, which was sold at Rs100 per kg before the holy month is now being sold at Rs220 per kilogram.

The district administration, according to buyers, has failed to control the prices of vegetable and fruit in local markets as vendors have been receiving prices of their choice taking the advantage of the supply and demand which increased drastically with the advent of Ramazan.

“The district administration and wholesalers fix prices of fruit and vegetables every day. However, the vendors have increased the prices on the first day of Ramazan due to great demand in the local markets,” Mohammad Ajmal told reporters.

The price list issued by the wholesalers and a survey carried out by this scribe showed that the prices of the potato, onion and garlic had increased slightly but the tomato, which was sold at Rs100 per kg before Ramazan, was now being sold for Rs220 kg.

The prices of fresh beans had increased to Rs160 from Rs120 per kg, lemon price increased to Rs260 per kg from Rs120 per kg and ginger price increased to Rs250 per kg from Rs200 per kg.

The same is the case with the fruit prices in markets as apple, which was sold for Rs200 per kg before Ramazan was now being sold at Rs250 per kg.