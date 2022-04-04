‘Mansehra still stronghold of PMLN’

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former tehsil councillor, Mian Abrar Shah, on Sunday said that Mansehra was still the stronghold of his party and they won five of three tehsil chairman’s slots in the district.

“The effective election campaign, which was also taken part by the central leaders, also paved the way for the success of our aspirants in three tehsils,” Abrar Shah told reporters here.

He said that his party’s leaders Sardar Mohammad Yousuf and captain (r) Mohammad Safdar took part in PMLN election campaigning, which paved the way for their success.

The former tehsil councillor said that PMLN’s aspirants were elected chairmen in Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

“The chairmen-elects would serve the people in accordance with the election slogans and address the graveyards and water issue,” Shah said.