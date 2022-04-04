Two DAGs resign in protest

ISLAMABAD: The cancellation of no-confidence motion and the dissolution of National Assembly on Sunday sent a shockwave among its own legal team as Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Khalid Mehmood resigned from his post in protest against the government’s unconstitutional act.
He said the government performed an unconstitutional act, adding that he could no longer be part of the system. He said Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri gave an unconstitutional ruling, adding that any action against the Constitution and norms of democracy is condemnable.
Meanwhile, Karachi’s Deputy Attorney General Kashif Sarwar Paracha also resigned. He also possessed the charge of addl AG. In the resignation to President Paracha said that being a DAG, it was his responsibility to safeguard the Constitution and law, adding that he tendered his resignation eyeing the political situation.
