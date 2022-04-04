 
Monday April 04, 2022
National

To play with the Constitution, democracy matter of grave concern, Agha Hamid Moosavi

By Our Correspondent
April 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that playing with the Constitution and democracy is a matter of grave concern.

