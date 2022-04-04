Australia HC extends well wishes on Ramazan

Islamabad; Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan, Joanne Frederiksen has extended her heartfelt well wishes to all Muslims in Pakistan, Australia, and around the world on Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

In a special message, she said, As Muslims in Pakistan, back home in Australia, and across the world begin the holy month of Ramadan, I want to wish you all Ramadan Kareem.

According to a press release issued by the Australian Embassy here Sunday, the Acting High Commissioner said, Ramazan with its daily Iftars and Sehris is a month-long opportunity for people and communities to come together in peace, a spirit of equality and respect.

It’s a time to reflect on the values of compassion, charity, and selflessness, she added. Pakistan has a rich tradition of celebrating religious and cultural festivals, bringing together neighbors, friends, and colleagues with warm hospitality, which everyone, including many Australians visiting Pakistan during the Australia-Pakistan cricket series, has experienced. This Ramazan, “I want to highlight the valuable contributions that Australian Muslims, including many Pakistanis, make to Australian society.”