Profiteering perturbs consumers

Islamabad; The consumers are facing unprecedented price hikes right from the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan with traders cashing in on the situation to earn extra profit.

The prices of vegetables and fruits, and all other basic food items have witnessed a surge of up to 50 per cent increase in their prices. Similarly, the prices of daily commodities like sugar, rice, pulses, chicken, beef, and mutton have shot up in local markets.

Fruit vendors and wholesalers increase prices every year and fleece the customers without any fear of being penalised or caught by the authorities concerned. It is pertinent to mention here that godown owners are required to declare their stock regularly under the law to guard against hoarding for creating an artificial shortages. Unfortunately, most of the godowns are concealed in the residential houses to avoid declaration.

Moazzam Khurshid, a resident of Rawalpindi, said “Although the law of supply and demand regulates the prices it is the responsibility of the government to keep vigil over unethical traders who create artificial shortages for their financial gains.”

He said, “The people have already been facing price hike ratio up to 13 percent and now the traders have added fuel to fire by increasing prices in the holy month of Ramazan.”

The traders in the markets are racing ahead of the others in ignoring the price list issued by the district governments and fleecing the skin of consumers without fear of any check on them.

Qasim Janjua, a trader, said “The repeated increase of petroleum prices has made an indirect contribution to surge in rates of commodities as their inter-province transportation charges have also increased in a corresponding manner.”

He said “The prices of electricity, gas, petrol, and diesel always have an impact on rates of all kinds of products. We just transfer the burden of price hikes to the consumers because we cannot face losses in our businesses.”