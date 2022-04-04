USC staff committing ghee fraud with consumers

Rawalpindi: The consumers who stood in long queues under scorching heat have exposed the corruption and fraud of utility stores management for giving only 2-kilogram ghee to a customer on his computerised national identity card (CNIC) but feeding 5-kilogram quantity in his name and also warning that he could not buy subsidized ghee again during Ramazan.

The consumers in front of the Sadiqabad/Muslim Town Utility Store have strongly protested against corrupt officials for openly committing fraud with innocent people here on Sunday.

The complainants have complained that store management feeds the payment of 5-kilogram ghee in the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) system but only provides 2-kilogram ghee to them. The computer showed the bill of 5-kilogram ghee (Rs1,300) but store management is taking payment of 2-kilogram ghee (Rs520) and giving only two packets instead of five. It clearly means the remaining three kilograms issued in the name of a consumer will be sold by these officials either in the open market or to their blue-eyed boys.

The practice is continued for other items like sugar and ‘atta’ as well, the complainants complained. Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Waheed told ‘The News’ that he has received some complaints in this regard. “I will take strict action against any kind of violation,” he assured. He also said that he has directed all store managers to avoid such kinds of activities otherwise they will face strict action. “We will follow government directions strictly and provide only two-litre cooking oil, five kilograms of ghee, five kilograms of sugar, and 40-kilograms ‘atta’ to a family during Ramazan but after showing CNIC,” he said.

But, concerned staff of some stores particularly Sadiqabad/Muslim Town Utility Store is committing this fraud with innocent consumers. The consumers have appealed to provide maximum items to them because there are skyrocketing prices in open market shops where a common man could not afford to purchase.

The reliable sources said that USC management has failed to fulfil the demands of subsidized ghee/cooking oil and ‘atta’. The subsidized ghee/cooking oil and ‘atta’ disappear within two hours and hundreds of consumers have to return empty-handed.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is selling 19 essential food items at prices lower than the open market under its Ramazan Relief Package. But, the imposition of purchasing limitations has shattered all hopes of poor people as they had been waiting in long queues since morning.

According to Ramazan Relief Package, a 20kg wheat flour bag would be provided to customers at Rs950 against Rs1100 and Rs1450 in the open market.

Similarly, the 1-kg of sugar would be sold at the rate of Rs85 against Rs90 and Rs93 in the open market. The rate of 1-kg subsidized ghee at a USC outlet would be Rs260 in comparison with Rs460 in the open market.

The price of one litre of edible oil at a USC outlet during the month of Ramazan would be Rs407 instead of Rs494. Under the package, the USC is also offering white gram at Rs213 per kg. In the open market, the rate of the white gram is between Rs250 and Rs260.

Likewise, Baisan (Chakki) would be available at a price of Rs170 per kg during Ramazan instead of between Rs190 and Rs220. The price of 1kg of Dal Channa would be Rs162 at a USC outlet against the open market rate of Rs180 to Rs190. Similarly, 1-kg of Dal Moong Washed would be sold at Rs170. In the open market, its price is between Rs180 and Rs200.

The rate of Dal Mash Washed at a USC outlet would be Rs268 per kg against the market rate of between Rs280 and Rs320. Dal Masoor at a USC outlet would be offered at Rs215 per kg. In the open market, its rate is between Rs250 and Rs280.

Dates would be available in ample quantity at all USC stores at Rs140 per kg. In the open market, the selling price ranges between Rs200 and Rs240. The USC is offering tea (950gm) at Rs1042 while in the open market, it is available at Rs1150 (950gm). Several other items like packed milk, squashes, spices, etc. are available at fewer prices than in the open market shops.