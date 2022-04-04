Imran has lost war, claims PMLN

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that Imran Khan has lost the war.

All groups and individuals in Punjab Assembly will vote for Hamza Shahbaz, she said, adding stock exchange was in a situation of uncertainty but ‘we will protect the country.’ Talking to the media here on Sunday, Azma Bukhari said the situation in the Assembly was like the war between Pakistan and India.

“There is a line of police in the assembly. Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi have lost the war,” she maintained and said that Imran Khan said he had no love for power but now he was clinging to power.

PA session held amid tight security: The security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert on the second day of the session of the Punjab Assembly on Sunday. Three SPs, five SDPOs, 10 SHOs, 50 upper subordinates, riot force, elite force, 28 female personnel and more than 500 Jawans were deployed for the security of the important meeting of the Punjab Assembly.

Police officers were directed to tighten security in and around the Punjab Assembly building. Full security was provided to the members coming to the assembly. Dolphin Squad and Peru teams increased patrolling in Punjab Assembly and its surrounding areas.

Persons coming to the Punjab Assembly were allowed to enter only after a thorough check. No unauthorised person or vehicle was allowed to enter the assembly premises at all. The CCPO said that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens was top priority of the police and no one was allowed to take law into one’s hands by creating law and order situation.

He ordered the police to beef up security and provide security to all MPAs. PTI made political mistakes: SharqpuriéPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)’s dissident member Jalil Sharqpuri has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made political mistakes and removing the governor was also a mistake. “It is sad to remove Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

We stand with Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar,” said Jalil Sharqpuri while talking to media here on Sunday at Punjab Assembly. He said that he had great love for Chaudhry Sarwar and the decision to remove Chaudhry Sarwar was painful. He said that the decision regarding removing sincere workers was always painful and regrettable.