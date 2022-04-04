 
Girl killed over ‘Karo Kari’

By Our Correspondent
April 04, 2022

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his sister on Sunday after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Qambar Shahdadkot. Rizwan Tunio, on Sunday shot dead his 23-year-old sister Salima over the issue of ‘Karo Kari’ at Imam Bargah Muhalla in district Qambar Shahdadkot and escaped.

