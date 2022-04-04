PTI Sindh takes out rally to celebrate ‘failure of foreign funded conspiracy’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh has taken out a rally on Sunday to celebrate the failure of the opposition’s vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan after President Dr Arif Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly on PM’s advice.

While speaking to media persons, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the foreign funded conspiracy of the opposition parties against PM Imran Khan on behest of the foreign power, was failed.

“The three stooges had received dollars and attempts were made to overthrow Imran Khan's government by using their foreign funding for horse-trading,” he said. Without naming Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, he said, “A political group of Karachi that is the remnant of a man, sitting in London, also joined the band of thugs. The same group, who joined the enemies of the homeland received funds from the federal government for more than three years.”

Haleem Sheikh said all the traitors have been exposed before the nation and Imran Khan is determined to defeat them with support of the people. He felicitated the people on the defeat of anti-state elements, saying that the people, who were dreaming to come into the power were upset now.

He also saluted Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Pir Pagara Syed Sibgatullah Shah for his determination and fulfillment of the commitment with the PTI government despite lucrative offers. Sheikh said that after the dissolution of the National Assembly, the people of Pakistan would decide the future of the country.